newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yavapai County, AZ

Several children hurt following separate bounce house accidents

fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two cases happened in Yavapai County and Mesa, and both happened just days apart. In both cases, witnesses say a gust of wind carried lifted the bounce house into the air.

www.fox10phoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
Yavapai County, AZ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bounce House#Accident#Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Yavapai County, AZAZFamily

Woman had 0.245 BAC while driving with child inside car in Yavapai County, deputies say

CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is facing several charges after investigators in Yavapai County said she was driving with a toddler inside the car and she had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level more than triple the legal limit. Sheriff's deputies said they found 42-year-old Christina Derenia after she crashed into some bushes in Cordes Lakes. Her 3-year-old child was with her in the car. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Derenia was taken into custody even after she resisted arrest while trying to get out of the car.
Yavapai County, AZmyradioplace.com

Tussock Fire evacuations lifted

All evacuations related to the Tussock Fire southwest of Crown King were lifted Thursday evening. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Fort Misery, Minnehaha Horse Thief Basin and Crown King are now on “Ready” status. In addition, Crown King remains closed to all non-residents and all road closures remain in place. The human caused Tussock Fire remains at just over 5,500-acres burned with 66% containment.
Yavapai County, AZSignalsAZ

Fire Officials Ask Public to Observe Tussock Fire Land Closures

Nearly 200 extra firefighters and heavy equipment operators arrived Tuesday at the Tussock fire, prompting incident officials to ask summer visitors and residents to drive very slowly. Areas within the Prescott National Forest and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) remain closed for public and freighter safety. Heavy equipment is deployed...
Facebookprescottenews.com

Tussock Fire Update

Percent Containment: 66% (as of 6 pm 5/13, on the Tussock Fire Facebook page) Origin/Location: 7 miles s/w of Crown King. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced today (5/13) that all evacuations have been lifted for Fort Misery, Minniehaha, and Horse Thief Basin. The Tussock Fire was quieter on Wednesday...
Arizona StateNew York Post

Raging wildfire evacuates Arizona communities

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A raging wildfire on Monday continued to push toward the town of Crown King south of the Prescott National Forest. It’s one of four wildfires currently burning around Arizona. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday’s evacuation orders remained in effect for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin...
Yavapai County, AZSignalsAZ

Tussock Fire Community Meeting Thursday 8:00 pm

Tussock Fire Community Meeting Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/TussockFireInfo. Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2 will be hosting a virtual Community Meeting Thursday night on Facebook Live at 8:00 p.m. Residents and participants are encouraged to enter questions on the Facebook “chat” or email questions ahead of time to 2021.tussock@firenet.gov. No Facebook...
Prescott, AZtucson.com

Wildfire continues to push toward Crown King near Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A raging wildfire on Monday continued to push toward the town of Crown King south of the Prescott National Forest. It’s one of four wildfires currently burning around the state. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday’s evacuation orders remained in effect for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and...
Yavapai County, AZgcmaz.com

Prescott National Forest, Most Of Yavapai County, Going Into Stage One Fire Restrictions Friday

The Prescott National Forest, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, will be placed into State One fire restrictions starting at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The order includes Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Restrictions will stay in place until September 30th, or until rescinded, whichever comes first.
Yavapai County, AZaerotechnews.com

National Guard helps distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Yavapai County

U.S. Army Spc. Jarred Voorhis, 996th Medical Company Area Support medic, injects a COVID-19 vaccine into a patient’s arm at a vaccination site in Camp Verde, Ariz., May 4, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
Prescott, AZaudacy.com

Long suspected of murder, she confessed but avoided prison

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — There was no shortage of tips about who killed Pamela Pitts, a rowdy but compassionate 19-year-old whose body was found burned beyond recognition in a pile of trash in 1988. A Satanic cult. A drug dealer. A cowboy. An ex-lover. A guy nicknamed “Halftrack.” Or maybe...