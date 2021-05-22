Several children hurt following separate bounce house accidents

The Prescott National Forest, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, will be placed into State One fire restrictions starting at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The order includes Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Restrictions will stay in place until September 30th, or until rescinded, whichever comes first.