Several children hurt following separate bounce house accidents

CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is facing several charges after investigators in Yavapai County said she was driving with a toddler inside the car and she had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level more than triple the legal limit. Sheriff's deputies said they found 42-year-old Christina Derenia after she crashed into some bushes in Cordes Lakes. Her 3-year-old child was with her in the car. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Derenia was taken into custody even after she resisted arrest while trying to get out of the car.