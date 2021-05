"How do you wear your parting?" It's the first question every hairdresser will ask before they start cutting your hair, and yet, most of us have never really given the answer much thought. We usually fall into one of two camps - a middle or a side parting - and our hair will obediently fall back into place after every wash as if by muscle memory. It wasn't until a debate went viral on TikTok that we all started taking a good look in the mirror on the matter of our hair parting.