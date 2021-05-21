Fun, Affordable Summer Activities for the Kids
There are an unlimited number of ideas of fun things to do at home with the kids. If your kids are crafty, stop by a discount store and spend less than twenty dollars on craft items. Then, have a fun artsy day at home with the kids. It's simple, fun, and doesn't cost a fortune.