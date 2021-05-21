Fun, Affordable Summer Activities for the Kids

There is so much to discover at Morris Arboretum this summer!. Ready for the next level of scavenger hunt? Artist Reed Bmore from Baltimore, Maryland has installed his wire sculptures in trees around the Arboretum. He has carefully placed four wire sculptures high in the treetops to encourage explorers to look closely up into the trees above. While searching for these almost camouflaged pieces, the goal is not only to find the intricate pieces of wire art, but also to observe the complexity of shapes, colors and patterns hidden in the trees every time you peer into their canopies. Good luck on your journey through the treetops. A PDF map is available at morrisarb.org/reedbmore.