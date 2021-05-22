Henry Cavill Calls Highlander Reboot an "Opportunity Like No Other"

Henry Cavill is addressing all that relationship gossip with his latest post on Instagram. The Superman actor called for fans to tone down the toxic comments on social media. But he also wanted to make sure that the constant chatter about his love life wasn’t going to affect Natalie Viscuso. Cavill is currently dating the Vice President of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment. There has apparently been some fan backlash to the pairing and the Man of Steel star wants to nip it in the bud before it goes any further. If you’ve spent any time around online fandoms, then you know how wild things can get in a hurry. The murmurs begin and it can be a nightmare to be the person on the other side of the screen. Hopefully the Superman actor’s pleas reach the ears of his fanbase, because all this negative attention is doing a number on him.