Henry Cavill Calls Highlander Reboot an "Opportunity Like No Other"

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere can only be one: Henry Cavill says starring in the Highlander reboot from Lionsgate is an "opportunity like no other." The Superman and Witcher star joins John Wick director Chad Stahelski in the reboot of the 1986 film that starred Christopher Lambert and Clancy Brown as warring immortals, which inspired five more films, two live-action series, and an animated series. Reacting to Friday's news of his Highlander casting on Instagram, Cavill says taking a swing at the Gregory Widen-created franchise will be an adventure that he — and the audience — "shall never forget."

comicbook.com
