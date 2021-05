Included in the announcement are the recipients of $24,000 in micro-grants from the New York City company as well as an upcoming benefit reading. NEW YORK CITY: Ma-Yi Theater Company, in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, has announced several programs and initiatives aimed at strengthening Ma-Yi’s role in leading the national conversation about what it means to be an Asian American today as well as to expand the diverse communities Ma-Yi champions and supports. Included are a benefit reading of Daniel K. Isaac’s Once Upon A (korean) Time, the streaming of Ralph B. Peña’s Vancouver, and $24,000 in micro-grants awarded to creatives who identify as trans, disabled, and/or people of color.