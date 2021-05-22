BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $176,772.32

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $62,662.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar.