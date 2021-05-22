Laker FFA succeeds at state convention

(OLNEY) Congratulations to yet another Olney FFA State Championship team. It was this past Saturday up at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield that the Richland County High School students came together to win the Illinois FFA State Conduct of Chapter Meeting Leadership Development Event (LDE). The seven member team of RCHS freshmen and sophomores, including three alternates, who previously had won the Section 23 and Southern Illinois District 5 events, competed against nine other top teams from throughout Illinois as the LDE is designed to introduce members to parliamentary procedure by conducting efficient meetings and building communication skills. The Olney FFA team dominated the state event with great individual work, including Cody Fulk as First Place Chairman, Jorri VanDyke as Second Individual Floor Member, Aubrey Lambird as Third Individual Floor Member, and Trenton Payne as Fifth Individual Floor Member. The other team members were Aliyah Tracy, Delaney Williams, and Chase Ackman, plus alternates James Benton, Joselyn Kocher, and Braden Schneider. The winning Olney FFA team will be recognized on June 4th during the 93rd Illinois FFA Convention. Viewers can watch the Facebook page at facebook.com/IllinoisFFA for updates, times, and more details about regional convention sessions.