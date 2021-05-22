San Francisco 49ers to open Levi's Stadium at full capacity for 2021-22 season

May 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookies workout during the first day of a minicamp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium will return to full capacity for the 2021-22 National Football League season, the team's president Al Guido said on Friday.

The 49ers are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs in their pre-season home opener at the Levi's Stadium on Aug. 14, while their first regular season home game will be against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 26.

The 49ers were one of 13 teams that played their 2020 home games in front of no fans because of safety and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not a day goes by that we haven't missed hearing 49ers fans in Levi's Stadium and we're thrilled to be able to fully welcome them back for the upcoming season," Guido tweeted.

"We want to thank the frontline healthcare workers at Levi's Stadium who have worked tirelessly to drive the largest vaccination site in California."

The Levi's Stadium has a capacity of 68,500.

