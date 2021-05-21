Mahekk Chahal's mantra: Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be

Organizing, sometimes it just feels, well, so overwhelming! but as they say — no time like the present. and i don’t know if you’re like me, but all those little projects i’ve procrastinated on even with all the downtime we had this year are were staring me straight in the face day in and day out. so, it was nice to finally just dive in and take on those projects head-on. adding the recent shelving in my kitchen has been so helpful in organizing my kitchen gear and collectibles and i’m so glad i got around to it. i love how clean and well-organized these kitchen shelves look and they definitely inspired me to get my own project going. i love the pretty built-ins, the vintage cabinetry, and the colored glassware collections really make me smile. i hope you find some inspiration here to get your own shelving and organizational projects going.