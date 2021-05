The episode begins with Krish and Shiva are dancing together meanwhile Raavi comes there and she notices them, then she stops them and asks Shive what is he doing here can’t he behave like a normal person and why is he dancing with Krish? Shiva taunts her back and he asks why is she behaving as this Raavi tells him to ask the same question to Dhara as she can give him the best answer it.