Ravi Bhatia: Playing a gangster was fun, challenging

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Ravi Bhatia, who plays a gangster in the web series "Shukla The Tiger", says he finds the role fun and challenging because of its interesting character graph. "It was a fun as well as a challenging character to portray. My role is inspired from a gangster named Shri Shiv Prakash Shukla in late nineties, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was just 21 when he started killing people and died at the age of 25. He was the biggest and most famous gangster at that point of time. He stood for justice when his sister was molested," he says.

