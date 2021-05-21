Fifth Annual Women in Business Luncheon takes place Tuesday

The Mayfield/Graves County Chamber of Commerce will hold its FIfth Annual Women in Business Luncheon, presented by Mayfield Consumer Products, Tuesday, May 25. The event will be held at Trace Creek Baptist Church. Tickets originally purchased for the event, planned for March in 2020, are still valid for this year’s luncheon. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for attendees to explore the vendor area, where there will be local retailers and nonprofits displayed.