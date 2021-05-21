newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Graves County, KY

Fifth Annual Women in Business Luncheon takes place Tuesday

By MAYFIELD MESSENGER STAFF
mayfield-messenger.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mayfield/Graves County Chamber of Commerce will hold its FIfth Annual Women in Business Luncheon, presented by Mayfield Consumer Products, Tuesday, May 25. The event will be held at Trace Creek Baptist Church. Tickets originally purchased for the event, planned for March in 2020, are still valid for this year’s luncheon. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for attendees to explore the vendor area, where there will be local retailers and nonprofits displayed.

www.mayfield-messenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Women#Community Business#Lunch#Online Commerce#Department Of Commerce#Mayfield Graves Tourism#Diy Decorating#New Pathways For Children#Christian#Mcp#Catering Sponsor#Gold Sponsors Fnb Bank#Fox Wealth Management#Kycare#Independence Bank#Regions Bank#Wk T#Cfsb#Super 8#Pilgrims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Graves County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Hankins to attend Four Star Leadership Camp

Anthea Hankins, a sophomore at Graves County High School, was recently selected to attend the Four Star Leadership Camp. The 2021 Four Star Leadership camp will be held July 10-16, 2021 in Hobart, Oklahoma. Hankins was nominated by her Senior Army Instructor LTC(R) Jason Caldwell. Four Star Leadership is a...
Mayfield, KYPaducah Sun

NAACP, local groups given WKCTC awards

MAYFIELD — It’s nice to get a gift when it’s not your birthday or anniversary or even Christmas. That’s the take that the Rev. Bruce Dobyns had following a recent announcement by West Kentucky Community and Technical College. And as for the gift, he’ll take that too. The Mayfield-Graves County...
Graves County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

No more Bingo

Editor’s note: The property has been sold and Tuesday was the last session. No more Bingo at Graves County after May 11. People came from Fulton, Union City, Paris, Columbus and Paducah to go to Bingo. They shop, buy groceries and buy gas in Mayfield and Graves County. With all...
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Mayfield-Graves County YMCA prepares for return of summer camps

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is loosening COVID-19 restriction recommendations, and many might be wondering how summer camps will look this year. A local group has explained its plans to return. The Mayfield-Graves County YMCA will welcome 80 kids, a reduced number because of the pandemic. CEO Shawn...
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Pinnacle, Inc. partners with CFSB on financial literacy sponsorship to local schools

WESTERN KENTUCKY— Pinnacle, Inc. has joined forces with Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) to provide financial literacy for local middle and high schools. CFSB started an initiative to provide Foundations in Personal Finance curricula in 2018 with 13 schools, but the program has grown over time. The current local schools include: Calloway County High School, Christian Fellowship School, Community Christian Academy, Heath Middle School, Marshall County High School, Mayfield High School, McCracken County High School, Murray High School, Calloway County Middle School, Christian Fellowship School, Heath Middle School, Mayfield Middle School, North Marshall Middle School, Paducah Middle School and South Marshall Middle School.
Mayfield, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Murray artists included in Religious Art Show

MAYFIELD – Mayfield/ Graves County Art Guild is celebrating their third annual Religious Art Show and their 30th anniversary. Three Murray artists joined the 25 artists who entered the show. Artists of all art mediums entered this show in four emotionally charged categories: Joyful, Peaceful, Somber and Telling a Story. Pastor Bob Waldridge of Yahweh Baptist Church decided the winners of $800 in cash awards.