“Feminine Chin” – Twitterati blast Luke Rockhold for “feminine shins” comment on Chris Weidman

UFC 261 took place this past Saturday and it was among the best cards in recent history so let’s talk all about it, plus a fun thought experiment to round things out. Off the top of my head I’d put UFC 189, UFC 217, and UFC 236 above this past weekend. For those that need a refresher (which is totally understandable) 189 featured Conor McGregor winning his first UFC title, Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald putting on one of the five greatest fights of all time, and TWO flying knee KOs. UFC 217 had Georges St-Pierre dropping and then submitting Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title, T.J. Dillashaw nearly getting KOed and then coming back to stop Cody Garbrandt and reclaim the bantamweight strap, and Rose Namajunas upsetting Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the strawweight title. Finally, UFC 236 was a little less stacked but the main and co-main event - Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway II and Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum - are two of probably the 10 best fights ever so that is really, really damn good.