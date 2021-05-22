Astros collapse as Rangers walk off

ANALYSIS: Myles Straw forgot to unpack his 2020 struggles before kicking off 2021, and over 81 AB so far he's managed only three XBH (one triple, two doubles) and a beaten-up slash of .222/.304/.272, though he's still collected five steals in six attempts, tying him with a handful of MLB stars at fifth in the league. The Astros currently rank sixth in the MLB for runs-scored and eighth in team OPS, so if Straw turns his play around and works himself into scoring position consistently, he could start to stuff the stat-sheet wall-to-wall. It's also a welcome bonus that he's eligible as an unusual SS/OF combo, because the extra flexibility provided makes sure that you don't have to stare at vacant starting spots while your bench players have no where to fit, and it increases Straw's chance of continuing to see the field during an offensive slump.