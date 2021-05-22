newsbreak-logo
Auburn baseball earns spot in SEC Tournament

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeeding to win two games at Missouri and have LSU win at least one game over Texas A&M to advance to next week’s SEC Tournament, the Auburn baseball Tigers accomplished the first part of the equation early on Friday evening but had to wait until late in the night to find out they had secured a spot.

