Investigations underway to determine technical reasons behind power outages - says minister
The minister made her remarks during a press briefing at the Prime Ministry, as she announced that restoring electricity was implemented by technical teams in record time. For his part, Director General of the Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO) Amjad Rawashdeh said the identifying the technical reasons behid the power cut requires in-depth research and analysis, noting that Jordan's electrical system is stable and safe, and meets international standards.