Investigations underway to determine technical reasons behind power outages - says minister

Taiwan was just hit by a widespread power outage on 13 May. Two coal-fired power units and two gas-fired power units of the Hsinta power plant in Kaohsiung City tripped unanticipatedly owing to a bus bar failure at the nearby Lubei extra high-voltage substation at 2:37 pm that day, leading to an instant supply loss of nearly 2 GW. The outage spread to the rest of Hsinta's operating units, and the whole power plant was unloaded in a short time. Rolling blackouts among different counties were implemented from 3:00 pm owing to lack of backups.