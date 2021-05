About six weeks ago, Kirt and Maxine Earhart did something they hadn’t had to do in many years: they put a “hiring” sign in the window of their restaurant. To entice job applicants to Maxine’s on Shine, a brunch favorite that’s operated in Orlando for almost 10 years, the Earharts increased wages to at least $10 an hour and started a tip-sharing program so everyone makes $15. They offered a day’s pay for employees to get vaccinated. And in the summer, they are giving their staff a week of paid vacation time.