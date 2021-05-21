Pan Pacific Sonargaon offers Eid staycation

Summer is as good as here, and after a year of staying indoors, it’s time to have some fun and go on a vacation. However, it isn’t always necessary to hop on a plane and fly thousands of miles to a tropical destination. An amazing trip is waiting for you right in the comforts of the town you live in. The concept of the staycation is tried and true, and is bound to save you a little money as well. Addison is the perfect city to plan your staycation in, especially with upcoming events like Taste Addison and Addison Kaboom Town. Whatever your staycation needs might be, there’s something for you and your family to do to relax and just enjoy yourselves. Below is an outline of the perfect Addison staycation.