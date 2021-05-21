newsbreak-logo
Pan Pacific Sonargaon offers Eid staycation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hotel is offering two packages. One at BDT 12,500 net per night per room which includes a room for two adults with breakfast and lunch. Another is at BDT 14,500 net per night per room for two adults with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Both the packages include 24 hours...

menafn.com
#Staycation#Pacific#Health Club#Eid#Lunch#Pan Pacific Sonargaon#Bdt#Breakfast#Dinner#Jacuzzi#Bangladeshi Citizens#Country
