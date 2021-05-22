430 Michaux View Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23113

WOW!! Undoubtedly your 1st word as you approach this meticulously maintained updated 5 bedroom cul de sac home with finished basement. The stunning landscape is just the beginning. You will be welcomed by beautiful wood floors that expand throughout the entire main level. The wainscoting & shiplap & crown molding create a classy look throughout the freshly painted interior. The family room is open to the casual dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has been fully renovated w/ Custom Cabinets, Butcher Block Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances and an Island. Off the kitchen is the Formal Dining Room which is connected to the living room providing additional entertainment space. Upstairs the Primary Bedroom is spacious and has an updated private bathroom. Laundry room and 2 guest bedrooms are also located on the 2nd floor. The 3rd Floor loft area is perfect for virtual learning or an office. 2 additional bedrooms on 3rd Fl. Wait! There is more. Out the basement door the massive multi-level patio/deck allows you to enjoy the private back yard. It will blow your mind. And the finished walk-out basement features a rec room area and a ½ bath. AND Both Detached Sheds Convey.