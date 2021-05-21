newsbreak-logo
City Staff Attends “Put The Guns Down” Peace Rally

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, May 20, HV Neighborhood Transformation hosted a “Put the Guns Down” peace rally in Hessel Park. City Manager Dorothy Ann David, Deputy City Managers Joan Walls and Matt Roeschley, Community Relations Manager Tracy Parsons, and Community Relations Specialist Mary Catherine Roberson were in attendance. In addition City of Champaign Council Members Alicia Beck, Danny Iniquez, Davion Williams, and Vanna Pianfetti attended.

