City Staff Attends “Put The Guns Down” Peace Rally

Around fifty people gathered at 891 Broad Street on Saturday to stand against gun violence as part of Diana Garlington’s Lock Arms for Peace initiative. Garlington started Lock Arms for peace in 2013 in reaction to the murder of her 21-year-old daughter, Essence, in 2011. The location of the first Lock Arms for Peace event was the same place Garlington gathered people on Saturday – where her daughter was shot while sitting in. car. The crime remains unsolved.