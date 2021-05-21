Officer Jeffrey Creel Recovering from Injuries Sustained in the Line of Duty

The Champaign Police Department is providing the name of the second officer who responded to the domestic disturbance call for service on May 19 in the 2400 block of North Neil Street. Officer Jeffrey Creel has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Shortly after arriving on scene, Officer Creel was shot three times and Officer Chris Oberheim was fatally wounded by an armed suspect. Gunfire was exchanged with the armed suspect who was pronounced deceased on scene.