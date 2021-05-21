newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Officer Jeffrey Creel Recovering from Injuries Sustained in the Line of Duty

champaignil.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Champaign Police Department is providing the name of the second officer who responded to the domestic disturbance call for service on May 19 in the 2400 block of North Neil Street. Officer Jeffrey Creel has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Shortly after arriving on scene, Officer Creel was shot three times and Officer Chris Oberheim was fatally wounded by an armed suspect. Gunfire was exchanged with the armed suspect who was pronounced deceased on scene.

champaignil.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Line Of Duty#Armed Police#Officer Jeffrey Creel#Officer Creel#Suspect#Officer Chris Oberheim#North Neil Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Kitchen fire damages northwest Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN - A fire contained to the kitchen of a northwest Champaign home has displaced a family. Eastern Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Brian Smith said firefighters were called to a split-level home in the 2300 block of Campbell Drive about 1:50 p.m. Sunday. “The Savoy fire chief was in the...
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Champaign Police looking for suspect in Harvest Market robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say robbed the Harvest Market in Champaign early Saturday morning. Officers said it happened at the store located at 2029 S. Neil St. Police said the suspect entered the coffee bar area and demanded cash from the...
Champaign, ILchampaignil.gov

Champaign Police Seek Suspect in Early Morning Armed Robbery

On May 15, 2021, at approximately 5:57 a.m., a suspect entered the coffee bar area of Harvest Market, located at 2029 South Neil Street, and presented a large butcher knife from a brown paper bag and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied, and the suspect retrieved an undisclosed amount of currency from the register. No injuries were reported to police.
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Police: Champaign gunshot victim found in crashed car

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A gunshot victim was found in a crashed car in Champaign Friday afternoon. WAND News sent a crew to the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue, where a police presence could be seen at 1:45 p.m. with crime tape stretched out. A black car appeared to have crashed in the area.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

No one hurt in Champaign grocery store robbery

CHAMPAIGN - Police are looking for a man who robbed a south Champaign grocery store with a knife Saturday morning. Champaign police said just before 6 a.m. a man entered the coffee bar at Harvest Market, 2029 S. Neil St., pulled a large butcher knife from a brown paper bag and demanded the money from the register.
Champaign, ILnewschannel20.com

Armed robbery suspect on the loose

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for a man who robbed Harvest Market at knifepoint Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m. the suspect walked into the coffee bar area of Harvest Market, located at 2029 South Neil Street. The suspect then took a large butcher knife from a...
Champaign, ILchampaignil.gov

Champaign Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting – Arrest Warrant Issued

On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue for a reported shooting. The victim, a 33-year-old female, who was also approximately 8 months pregnant, sustained injury from being shot as well as potential injuries resulting from a traffic crash while being transported to the hospital. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Man arrested in downtown Champaign vehicle break-in

CHAMPAIGN — A homeless man who allegedly broke into a car in downtown Champaign on Friday evening is expected to be charged with burglary on Monday. Kavoscea Simmons, 25, was arrested Friday not long after he allegedly smashed the window of a vehicle at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave.
Champaign, ILDaily Illini

The Daily Illini police blotter for May 14

Theft was reported at the Mumford House at 1403 West Lorado Taft Drive on Friday. According to the report, a University employee reported that someone had damaged and removed a plywood cover over the cellar door at the Mumford House. The estimated cost to replace the cover is $200 and there was no information available on when the damage occurred.
Champaign, ILfoxillinois.com

2 injured in drive-by shooting while out walking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two people were shot early Friday morning in Champaign. Champaign Police say a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old were out walking around 1 a.m. in the 50 block of East Main Street. We're told a white sedan pulled up alongside them and two people inside began...
Champaign, ILchampaignil.gov

Shooting Investigation – 50 block of East Main Street

On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:27 a.m., a 28-year-old male self-reported he had been shot after arriving by personal transport at a local hospital. Upon arrival, he was found to be suffering from three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later a second victim, a 19-year-old male, flagged down a University of Illinois Police Officer and stated he had been shot and was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Police: Champaign shooting victim is 8 months pregnant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A female victim wounded in a Champaign shooting is eight months pregnant, per police. She was found in a crashed car in Champaign Friday afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue and found shell casings in the area. According...
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Police presence involving crime tape in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A police presence involving crime tape had been set up at a Champaign intersection Friday. WAND News sent a crew to the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue, where a police presence could be seen at 1:45 p.m. with crime tape stretched out. A black car appeared to have crashed in the area.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Man with felony convictions arrested for having a gun

CHAMPAIGN — A convicted felon who said he was holding a borrowed gun to use in a rap video was arrested Friday for a weapons offense. Jiamante Wells, 25, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Christopher Circle, Urbana, is expected to be charged Monday with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Two men injured in Champaign's latest shooting

CHAMPAIGN — Two men were injured by gunfire from a passing car in downtown Champaign early Friday. Champaign police said at least 15 casings were found in a public parking lot on Main Street, about a half-block east of Walnut Street. About 1:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man showed up in...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Man shot in Tuesday gunfire criminally charged

URBANA — A Champaign man who was shot during a hail of gunfire in west Champaign Tuesday evening has been criminally charged as being one of the alleged shooters. Authorities believe that Devlon Miles, 20, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kings Way, was actually shot by gunfire from one of his armed colleagues for whom police are still looking.
Champaign, ILchampaignil.gov

Champaign Police Make Arrest After Armed Robbery and Stabbing

On May 13, 2021, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of the Illinois Terminal, located at 45 E. University Avenue, after receiving a report of a robbery and stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 33-year-old male, who had sustained several injuries consistent with being stabbed. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.