HHW Gaming: PS5 Crushing Xbox Series X In First Quarter Sales, Nintendo Still King of Consoles

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 1 day ago
The console wars aren’t really that much of a thing, but based on these numbers, it’s clear who’s winning the battle of the next-gen systems. Despite them being painstakingly hard to find, the PS5 is currently king when it comes to what next-gen console gamers spend their money on. Currently, Sony has managed to more than double Microsoft’s console sales, moving an impressive 2.83 million PlayStation 5 units, while Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has sold at 1.31 million units.

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

