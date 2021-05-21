HHW Gaming: PS5 Crushing Xbox Series X In First Quarter Sales, Nintendo Still King of Consoles

Source There are even some DLC packs kicking around too – in the form of the Metal Ox pack and the Winter pack. Both are certainly worth consideration. “We are particularly excited about the future release of Ghostrunner 2. Together with One More Level, we have created a thrilling and engaging video game.” comments Raffaele Galante, co-CEO of Digital Bros with his brother Rami. “This new collaboration deepens 505 Games presence within the Polish videogame market, a reality now among the firsts in Europe for the development of video games, new projects and talents. We will continue to pay close attention to the Polish market to constantly improve and expand our product portfolio with video games capable of satisfying the tastes of the entire gaming community.” With the original Ghostrunner also set to launch in Xbox Series X|S and PS5 flavours before 2021 is out, One More Level are certainly going to have their work cut out in the months ahead. We’re certainly excited to see what they can bring to the table once more.