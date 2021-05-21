Industrial Hemp Processing Plant to Open in Jeff Davis County

ADM says it will build the first-ever dedicated soybean crushing plant and refinery in North Dakota. The goal of the new facility is to meet the fast-growing demand from food, feed, industrial, and biofuel customers, including renewable diesel producers. It will be in Spiritwood, North Dakota, with the approximately $350 million crush and refining complex to feature state-of-the-art automation technology and have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans a day. The company is putting the facility in the middle of a major soybean-producing area, which means ADM’s logistics network will enable the facility to access both domestic and global markets for soybean oil. The new plant will be completed before the 2023 harvest. “This project allows us to partner with North Dakota farmers to further advance the role of ag in addressing climate change through the production of low carbon feedstocks for products like renewable diesel,” says Greg Morris, ADM’s President of Ag Services and Oilseeds Business. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says, “This plant is a gamechanger for North Dakota farmers, adding value and expanding the market for this important crop closer to home while also supporting the production of products like renewable green diesel right here in the state.”