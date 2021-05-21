newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Industrial Hemp Processing Plant to Open in Jeff Davis County

By Sue Honea
mageenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Will be the first in Mississippi and the largest in the South. Prentiss, Mississippi, May 21, 2021 — The Prentiss Board of...

mageenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Industrial Production#Information Processing#Production Company#Building Products#Post Production#Leaf River Extraction#Town Of Prentiss#Hemp Processing#Hemp Production#Market Hemp Products#Licensed Growers#Hemp Cbd Products#Crops#Farmers#Usda Guidelines#River#Education Center#South Prentiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Davis County, IAkyoutv.com

Recent rainfall delays planting for Davis County farmers

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Steady rainfall totals over the past week have local farmers behind on their planting for the summer. Davis County has seen quite a bit of precipitation in May. Totals have reached a little less than an inch of rain in the past week. Roger Wuthrich, a corn and soybean farmer in Bloomfield, said all the rain has delayed his planting schedule and could hurt his bottom line when harvest comes around.
AgricultureSouthwest Daily News

Hemp building materials manufacturing plant to be built in the Magic Valley

JEROME — Hempitecture, a Ketchum-based manufacturer of sustainable building materials, will build a plant in the Magic Valley, cofounder and CEO Matthew Mead announced Thursday. The company turns industrial hemp into fiber batting that could potentially replace fiberglass insulation and other toxic building materials. Its products — HempWool and Hempcrete...
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

County to ‘fully explore’ hemp cultivation

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors kicked the proverbial can(nabis) down the road after nearly three hours of discussion and public comment during Tuesday’s board meeting. At issue was the countywide regulation of hemp cultivation. A moratorium created by an urgency ordinance in December 2020 and subsequently extended until...
Shasta County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Shasta Supervisors push industrial hemp discussions to July

REDDING, Calif. – The Shasta County Board of Supervisors is looking into creating a program to let people set up test grow plots of hemp in some areas of the county. In the Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday night, they said they do not want to allow hemp to be grown outdoors until the county can clean up illegal marijuana growing in the area.
Shasta County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Growing controversy in Shasta County over industrial hemp

REDDING, Calif. - There are currently no registered hemp industrial farmers in Shasta County, but this might change after the public was invited back into the board's meeting Thursday night to discuss the topic. "The idea of growing pot is a completely different game than growing hemp,” said Kathryn Girtler,...
Leakesville, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Meat processing company opening operations in Leakesville

Meat processing company Cutting Edge Meat Company, or CEMCO, is opening a red meat processing facility in Leakesville. The project is a $1.35 million corporate investment and will create 14 jobs. CEMCO is constructing a USDA-approved red meat processing facility in the Greene County Industrial Park. The facility will house...
Agriculturefoxnebraska.com

Ag Secretary says 30x30 plan "no land grab" but rewards farmers

WASHINGTON, DC - Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack is fighting back against claims that the Biden Administration's climate agenda is nothing more than a land grab. "I think it's important to get the facts before you act," Sec. Vilsack told NTV. Vilsack, a key member of Pres. Biden's team on climate,...
Agriculturewnax.com

Cattle Groups Meet And Agree On Fixes Needed For Cattle Markets

Three major cattle groups along with the American Farm Bureau and National Farmers Union came together for a recent meeting to talk about challenges in the marketing of finished cattle. The group’s ultimate goal is bringing about a more financially sustainable situation for cattle feeders and cow-calf producers. South Dakota Cattleman Justin Tupper, Vice President of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association attended and said the groups were able find common ground on the issue.
Agricultureaces.edu

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance

The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) is designed to reduce financial losses that occur when natural disasters cause a loss of production or value or prevent planting of an eligible crop. It insures eligible organic and diversified farmers and provides incentives to beginning, socially disadvantaged, limited-resource, and military veteran farmers.
AgriculturePosted by
Benzinga

There's Still A Reason To Be Hyped About Industrial Hemp

This article by Robert Hoban was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission. Politico recently noted that the hemp industry “hasn’t panned out” and that hemp hype has died down. This assertion is naive at best. The article noted that: (1) the USDA had only approved 29 out of 41 submitted state hemp plans; (2) the numbers of acres planted are down; (3) many states had not submitted plans to the USDA; (4) the lack of FDA movement on permanent CBD guidelines.
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Industrial hemp growers face a lot of decisions at planting time

DES MOINES — Growers planting the traditional corn and soybean crops in the state have a pretty conventional process — while industrial hemp growers face a lot more questions. Robin Pruisner from the Iowa Department of Agriculture says there are four options for most hemp growers. “So you have to...
Agriculturewxxv25.com

USDA approves shrimp-buy program to help distressed seafood industry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday commitment to purchase an additional $25 million in wild-caught shrimp that should benefit the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to a press release from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. The USDA announced the purchase of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild-caught shrimp through its Section...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

ADM Building First Soy Processing Plant in North Dakota

ADM says it will build the first-ever dedicated soybean crushing plant and refinery in North Dakota. The goal of the new facility is to meet the fast-growing demand from food, feed, industrial, and biofuel customers, including renewable diesel producers. It will be in Spiritwood, North Dakota, with the approximately $350 million crush and refining complex to feature state-of-the-art automation technology and have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans a day. The company is putting the facility in the middle of a major soybean-producing area, which means ADM’s logistics network will enable the facility to access both domestic and global markets for soybean oil. The new plant will be completed before the 2023 harvest. “This project allows us to partner with North Dakota farmers to further advance the role of ag in addressing climate change through the production of low carbon feedstocks for products like renewable diesel,” says Greg Morris, ADM’s President of Ag Services and Oilseeds Business. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says, “This plant is a gamechanger for North Dakota farmers, adding value and expanding the market for this important crop closer to home while also supporting the production of products like renewable green diesel right here in the state.”
Hicksville, NYhawaiitelegraph.com

Can B Corp. Enters the Industrial Hemp Business

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce its recent purchases of additional equipment in order to increase production at its industrial hemp facility in Colorado. In addition to the...
Cerro Gordo County, IAagupdate.com

Ernst tours Cerro Gordo County hemp farm

MASON CITY, Iowa — Throughout their talk with Sen. Joni Ernst at their Cerro Gordo County farm May 4, Greg Nicholas Sr. and Greg Nicholas Jr. wanted to convey one central point to her: Hemp has a future in Iowa and they want to be a part of its growth.
Agricultureaginfo.net

USDA Support for Farmers Affected by Dry Conditions

With California Ag Today, I’m Tim Hammerich. With the dry year we are having, it’s a good time to bring back to light some of the USDA resources that are available to farmers and ranchers. Gloria Montaño Greene is the deputy undersecretary for farm production and conservation at USDA. Greene.......
Siloam Springs, ARnwaonline.com

Food processing plant eyeing Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The owners of a food processing plant are looking at opening a facility in Siloam Springs. Rock Hill Foods, a poultry producer from Summers, applied for a significant development permit for the 22100 block of Arkansas 16, which is outside the city, to build a 61,534-square-foot warehouse and food processing facility, as well as a 5,644-square-foot attached office, according to a staff report prepared by senior planner Ben Rhoads.
AgriculturePosted by
Hot 97-5

Burgum Announces $350 million Soybean Processing Plant.

Construction is to begin soon on a $350 million soybean crush and refining complex that will able to process a 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day. North Dakota's soybean output has been on the rise and the soybean market has recently been a positive for producers. ADM will locate the plant near Spiritwood, North Dakota. Spiritwood is near Jamestown and already is home to a Industrial Park with a coal-fired power plant recently built by Great River Energy in 2007.The area has been impacted by economic ups and downs in the ethanol markets.