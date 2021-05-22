LeBron James reacts to Warriors losing thanks to Ja Morant’s late-game heroics
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was watching Warriors-Grizzlies like the rest of us, and he was impressed by Ja Morant. Just days after beating this same Golden State Warriors team by a very narrow margin thanks to his late three-point heave, LeBron James watched Morant do the same on Friday night. For the 21-year-old Morant, it represented a stark difference to his outing against Golden State in the regular season, where he struggled to establish his jumper and was routinely forced into doubles by a stingy Golden State defense.fansided.com