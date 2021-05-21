newsbreak-logo
NFL

Pete Carroll calls Seahawks drama with Russell Wilson 'old news,' says it created 'a refocusing'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the onslaught of quarterback drama that has engulfed the NFL this offseason, doesn’t the saga between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks and that pending divorce feel like a million years ago? Even for something that could drastically alter the trajectory of the league heading into 2021, it has really been put on the back-burner due to other QB news (see Rodgers, Aaron). That said, it appears as if things have truly died down on that front in the Pacific Northwest. Don’t take our word for it, however, as Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll agrees that the two sides have been able to smooth things over.

