Ranking the NFL’s top 10 defenses, plus Julio Jones landing spots and why Tim Tebow will stick with Jaguars

Cover picture for the articleWell, kids, it’s come to this. Cody Benjamin here, and today is Friday, which means it’s my last day as the full-week fill-in for John Breech, your standard newsletter man. Hope you’ve all enjoyed these last few days as much as I have: No Andy Dalton gushing, a bit less hyperbole, and a reprieve from special teams news. In all seriousness, we’re all looking forward to Breech’s return. Now let’s take bets on how relaxed he’ll look during his first segment back on CBS Sports HQ.

NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Jaguars are waiting to make Tim Tebow decision

The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be flirting with the idea of signing Tim Tebow, but they are not in a rush to make a final decision. In his weekly column for NBC Sports, Peter King confirmed that there is a chance the Jaguars could sign Tebow as a backup tight end. However, King believes head coach Urban Meyer will want to wait at least another week before making a determination.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why didn’t the Jaguars just bring Tim Tebow on as an assistant coach?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Tim Tebow to play tight end, but why couldn’t he have just been brought on as an assistant coach?. Late last month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking at Tim Tebow as a tight end. On Monday, it became a reality as the two sides agreed to a one-year deal.
NFL850wftl.com

Tim Tebow to reunite with Gator coach and play in NFL for Jaguars

Tim Tebow is on track for a return to football in a quasi-team leader, tight end situation. NFL Network reports the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback as a tight end. The move would reunite Tebow with head coach Urban Meyer after their days at...
NFLNew York Post

Tim Tebow set to get second NFL chance with Jaguars

Tim Tebow is getting his second NFL chance. The Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network, as he plans a comeback as a tight end. Though the ex-quarterback had brief stints with the Patriots and Eagles, Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012 with the Jets.
NFLSB Nation

Tim Tebow will be a bigger distraction to the Jaguars than he’s worth

The heart wants what the heart wants, or so the cheesy phrase goes — and when it comes to Urban Meyer, he wanted Tim Tebow. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars are signing the 33-year-old quarterback, turned baseball player, turned broadcaster, and turning him into a tight end. Why? Nobody knows. Does it makes sense? Absolutely not. Is it going to end poorly? Yeah, probably.
NFLoutkick.com

Tim Tebow Is Planning to Sign with the Jaguars

As first reported by Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are planning to sign Tim Tebow to a one-year deal. Rapoport adds that while it’s not done-done, it could be official sometime in the next week. Tebow worked out as a tight end for Jacksonville two weeks ago. At one point, it...
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow to sign with Jaguars: Here's a look at Tebow's current top five NFL moments

While Trevor Lawrence may be the No. 1 overall pick, he may not even be the most popular player in Jacksonville during his first NFL training camp. On Monday, it was reported that the Jaguars plan to sign 33-year-old Tim Tebow, who last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2012. Tebow, who guided the Gators to a national championship under new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, will play tight end for the Jaguars once his signing becomes official.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Here’s When The Jaguars Could Sign Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow has reportedly expressed interest in making a return to the National Football League and the Jacksonville Jaguars are considering signing the former college football star. The former Denver Broncos quarterback is reportedly considering a comeback at tight end. He worked out for the Jaguars earlier this offseason. Jacksonville...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jaguar players react to Urban Meyer/Tim Tebow situation

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially signed Tim Tebow, who will try to make the team at tight end. The big question now is, what's next?. There's some question about how Tebow will be received by his teammates. And ESPN's Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco broke down the situation on The Paul Finebaum Show.
NFL247Sports

NFL Network: 'Natural order' will play out with Tim Tebow, Jaguars

Earlier this week it was reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tim Tebow were in agreement on a one-year deal. Tebow, the Heisman winning quarterback who played under Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer at Florida, will try out as a tight end. Tebow has not appeared in an NFL game...
NFLspotoncolorado.com

Tim Tebow's arrival could be an issue within the Jaguars building

A schism could be in the offing. With the Jaguars reportedly planning to sign quarterback outfielder tight end Tim Tebow, there's a chance not everyone in the locker room will roll out the red carpet for a guy whose job opportunity seems to be more about hype and revenue than Xs and Os. Via Jeff...
NFLchatsports.com

Should the Jets trade for star WR Julio Jones?

Could Julio Jones be out of Atlanta prior to the 2021 season?. It’s certainly possible — the veteran receiver is only getting older and carries a heavy price tag ($23.05 million cap hit next year), which isn’t ideal for a Falcons organization in need of a rebuild following three consecutive losing seasons.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Team In Mind For Julio Jones

If Julio Jones is traded by the Atlanta Falcons, there appears to be one most-likely destination – or, at least, one destination that makes the most sense. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout has played for the Falcons for his entire career. However, the latest reports indicate that Jones might prefer a trade.