Ranking the NFL’s top 10 defenses, plus Julio Jones landing spots and why Tim Tebow will stick with Jaguars

Well, kids, it’s come to this. Cody Benjamin here, and today is Friday, which means it’s my last day as the full-week fill-in for John Breech, your standard newsletter man. Hope you’ve all enjoyed these last few days as much as I have: No Andy Dalton gushing, a bit less hyperbole, and a reprieve from special teams news. In all seriousness, we’re all looking forward to Breech’s return. Now let’s take bets on how relaxed he’ll look during his first segment back on CBS Sports HQ.