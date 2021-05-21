Julio Jones trade rumors: DeAndre Hopkins willing to restructure contract to help bring Pro Bowl WR to Arizona

Would it make sense for the New York Jets to pursue the 7-time Pro Bowl wideout? Let’s weigh some of the pros and cons. It doesn’t really need to be explained how great of a player Jones is and how beneficial it would be for Zach Wilson to have him as a teammate. Jones’s career average of 95.5 receiving yards per game is the best in NFL history. He has ranked top-five among wide receivers in yards per route run in eight consecutive seasons.