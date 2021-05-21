newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julio Jones trade rumors: DeAndre Hopkins willing to restructure contract to help bring Pro Bowl WR to Arizona

By Today News Post Team
todaynewspost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past month, rumors have circulated that the Atlanta Falcons are interested in parting ways with star wide receiver Julio Jones. Gasoline was poured on that proverbial fire earlier this week, when Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported that the Falcons indeed “would like to trade” Jones to free up cap space. The Falcons would want something decent in return for the seven-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher, and there are sure to be interested teams.

todaynewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Schultz
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Nfl Draft#The Atlanta Falcons#The Athletic#Sportsline#The Arizona Cardinals#Afc South#Acquire Jones#49ers#Quarterback Kyler Murray#This Week#Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLYardbarker

Should the New York Jets pursue disgruntled WR Julio Jones?

Would it make sense for the New York Jets to pursue the 7-time Pro Bowl wideout? Let’s weigh some of the pros and cons. It doesn’t really need to be explained how great of a player Jones is and how beneficial it would be for Zach Wilson to have him as a teammate. Jones’s career average of 95.5 receiving yards per game is the best in NFL history. He has ranked top-five among wide receivers in yards per route run in eight consecutive seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Julio Jones #11, Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why the Arizona Cardinals should not trade for Julio Jones

Just because they can, the Arizona Cardinals should not trade for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. It appears that the Atlanta Falcons are in such a salary cap hell that they need to ship off one of the faces of their franchise, wide receiver Julio Jones. Now don’t get me wrong here. Would Jones be a better receiving option for the Arizona Cardinals than Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk, and KeeSean Johnson? He absolutely would be.
NFLBleacher Report

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins to Launch Cereal; Proceeds Will Benefit WR's Charity

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to become the latest NFL player to launch a cereal, "DeAndre's Hop Box," which is set to hit store shelves in August. TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Hopkins is working with PLB Sports & Entertainment, which is best known for helping to create Flutie Flakes in 1998 and also teamed with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to create a cereal earlier this offseason called Chubb Crunch. for a release.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Julio Jones conspicuously absent from photos promoting Falcons’ schedule release

With trade rumors swirling, Julio Jones’ future in Atlanta grows more uncertain by the day. The Falcons released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night in a series of tweets, none of which made any reference to Jones. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom and even kicker Younghoe Koo all featured prominently, but Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second among active NFL players in career receiving yards, remained nowhere in sight.
NFLfoxbangor.com

DeAndre Hopkins Launching Cereal Line For Great Cause, ‘Deandre’s HOP BOX!’

The best wide receiver in the NFL could be the best at the breakfast game now too … ’cause TMZ Sports has confirmed DeAndre Hopkins is getting his own cereal box!!!. Troy Witt, a rep for PLB Sports & Entertainment (the same people who helped create Flutie Flakes!), tells us the company is in the process of launching a cereal for the Cardinals star called “DeAndre’s HOP BOX.”
NFLdefendernetwork.com

Texans 2021 schedule features showdown with DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt

The NFL unveiled the Texans’ new 2021 17-game schedule Wednesday night, and while there may be plenty to be excited about, fans may want to circle Oct. 24 on their calendars. Rest assured, it has been circled by DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt, who will be hosting their former team...