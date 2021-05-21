Julio Jones trade rumors: DeAndre Hopkins willing to restructure contract to help bring Pro Bowl WR to Arizona
For the past month, rumors have circulated that the Atlanta Falcons are interested in parting ways with star wide receiver Julio Jones. Gasoline was poured on that proverbial fire earlier this week, when Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported that the Falcons indeed “would like to trade” Jones to free up cap space. The Falcons would want something decent in return for the seven-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher, and there are sure to be interested teams.todaynewspost.com