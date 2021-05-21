Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule in turf toe recovery, will take part in offseason team drills, per report

Now that we know that in the first week of the 2021 NFL season, we'll get to see Dak Prescott take on Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes duel with Baker Mayfield and last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year (Justin Herbert) face 2020's Defensive Rookie of the Year (Chase Young), I'm somehow already a lot more excited. Even though we've got more than 100 days left before the campaign officially kicks off, we're one step closer to being able to more accurately map out each team's chances of victory in each of their games on the path to the playoffs.