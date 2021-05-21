newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule in turf toe recovery, will take part in offseason team drills, per report

By Today News Post Team
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field and begin offseason team drills next week, they will have Patrick Mahomes out there running the show. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, the Chiefs quarterback is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason turf toe surgery and will take part in practice beginning on Tuesday. That said, Mahomes may not take the full load of starting snaps during these drills, per Teicher, but will do some work over this stretch.

todaynewspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Football Team#Quarterback#Turf Toe#The Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#Pick Six#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Super Bowl Mvp#Offseason Team Drills#Game#Field#Practice Beginning#Training Camp#Running#Time#Previews#Strong Numbers#Recaps#Load
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Super Bowl LV
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Andy Reid expects “nice competition” between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

Among the attractions of Wednesday night’s schedule release was the chance to see when some of this year’s marquee matchups would take place. We learned Tom Brady will return to New England in Week 4, that Matthew Stafford will face off with Jared Goff in Week 7 after the offseason trade featuring both players, and that the Packers will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Week 9. That game was circled by many early in the offseason, although the reason to watch where it landed changed a bit the last couple of weeks.
NFLPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Patrick Mahomes to Get Back Right Guard for On Field Protection

If there was one thing that was proven as a kink in the chain for the very powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense during Super Bowl LV, it was the offensive line. That lead to Patrick Mahomes running for 500 and something yards just to escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Luckily for our East Texas NFL superstar, he will be getting back one of his best offensive linemen after he took some time off to help during the pandemic.
NFLoutkick.com

NFL Schedule Release Says: ‘Bet on Tom Brady for MVP’

Two things have been consistently true about recent NFL MVP winners: 1) they are a QB; 2) they are a QB whose team earned a No. 1 seed in the conference. That has happened in five of the last six years. In other words, when betting on the MVP award...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Matt Nagy wants Bears rookie Justin Fields to follow in Patrick Mahomes’ footsteps

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is hoping to bring perspective from his Kansas City Chiefs years to the Justin Fields-Andy Dalton quarterback dynamic. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said he spoke to Nagy after the Bears traded up to select Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator told Rapoport he would love Fields to sit and learn and eventually get the baton from Dalton, much as was the case with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
NFLthefootballgirl.com

NFL Schedule Release: The Most Intriguing Game For Every Week

The NFL schedule release has to be the silliest “event” in sports. We’ve known opponents for months. We’ve known the home teams. We’ve known the Super Bowl Champion Bucs are playing in the season kickoff, and we’ve known the Lions and Cowboys are playing on Thanksgiving. Literally the only mystery was when most teams are slated to play and who would win the coveted title of most prime-time games.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Top 10 games of 2021 NFL schedule: Marquee matchups feature top QB duels

The NFL draft is less than two weeks removed from its completion. The first real action won't begin for nearly four more months. And yet, it's somehow already time to look ahead to next season. On Wednesday, the NFL released its full-regular season schedule for 2021, the first year in...
NFLChicago Sun-Times

What Bears coaches want to see from Justin Fields in his first practice

When quarterback Justin Fields walks onto the practice field Friday at Halas Hall, he’ll be taking the first step toward what the Bears hope is a transcendent NFL career. His coaches, though, will be watching the basics during all three days of the Bears’ rookie minicamp. “Show the other 10...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Top 10 QB matchups of the 2021 NFL season

With the 2021 NFL schedule having been released, there are many intriguing matchups to anticipate. The schedule is full of enticing quarterback matchups that will be battles between the leagues best. There are still many months to go before we kick off the season but fans can start getting excited for these games now.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLNFL

2021 AFC win total projections: Ravens, Browns neck and neck

Now that we know that in the first week of the 2021 NFL season, we'll get to see Dak Prescott take on Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes duel with Baker Mayfield and last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year (Justin Herbert) face 2020's Defensive Rookie of the Year (Chase Young), I'm somehow already a lot more excited. Even though we've got more than 100 days left before the campaign officially kicks off, we're one step closer to being able to more accurately map out each team's chances of victory in each of their games on the path to the playoffs.
NFLBirmingham Star

Bucs sign former Chiefs CB Antonio Hamilton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday. The veteran free agent tried out for the defending Super Bowl champions at their rookie minicamp this weekend. Hamilton, 28, played in all 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and...
NFLNational football post

Reports: Patrick Mahomes expected to participate in OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to participate in organized team activities, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Mahomes has been working his way back from offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury in February. The 25-year-old had the procedure days after guiding the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, in which they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Predicting Every Game on the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 Schedule

After a day filled with rumors, leaks and waiting around, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021-22 schedule has finally been released in full. The AFC champs' slate of 17 games features marquee matchups with teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears-Bengals, Andy Dalton Reunion Highlights 2021 NFL Schedule

Bears-Bengals, Andy Dalton reunion highlights 2021 NFL schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady versus Bill...
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots-Bucs One of Biggest Games on NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Patriots-Bucs one of biggest games on NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...