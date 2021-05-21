Life With No Parole for Martice Fuller
(WGTD)---Martice Fuller will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend and the wounding of her mother. "I don't have any ability to trust that you will never commit these acts again," said Judge Mary Wagner as she passed the sentence. "You have not shown any attempts to acknowledge your wrong or express remorse in your actions," she said. "You are a very dangerous and damaged human being."www.wgtd.org