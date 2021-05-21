Vaccination eligibility falls to Age 12

In Arizona and Pima County, COVID-19 cases have fallen for the second consecutive week after trending upward from the end of March through much of April. “It's not a big decline, but it's there, it's noticeable,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health. “In the big scheme of things it doesn't get us out of the woods or anything like that, but at least we're moving in the right direction again.”