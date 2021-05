Per the Goldman Sachs report, the support for the narrative that Bitcoin’s scarcity is what makes it a veritable store of value is no longer tenable. American multinational financial services firm, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has waded into the dominance debate between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with clearly defined support for the latter. Excerpts of the leaked Global Macro Research report from the bank, which was shared on Twitter by Santiago Santos, General Partner at ParaFi Capital, saw the bank tackle and analyze the key arguments that back Ethereum to flip Bitcoin as the major store of value in the near future.