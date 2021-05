The electrification of the automotive industry has hit the fast lane, and for that we have Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to thank. The company and its CEO Elon Musk are at times lightning rods for controversy, but it is hard to deny the impact they have had on the industry. Musk's vision for Tesla from the start was to prove to the world that electric vehicles (EVs) could be economically viable if done right, and by all accounts he has succeeded.