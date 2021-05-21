newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valorant Game Modes to Begin Rotating Next Week

By Alex Gibson
Twinfinite
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Valorant’s 5v5 bomb plant/defuse loop is and will always be at the core of its gameplay experience, the limited-time game modes added over the past few months have served as a welcome change of pace. Having started as a sort of experiment, they’re now set to become a permanent feature of the game on a rotating basis according to a new blog post from developer Riot Games today.

twinfinite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Game Modes#Rotate#Twinfinite#The Game#Feature#Plant Defuse Loop#Fun#Experiment#Moving Forward#Replication#Escalation#Blog#Developer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Valorant
Related
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Valorant Gets a New Limited Time Game Mode

Riot Games announced a new game mode for Valorant called Replication. The new mode will only be available from May 11 until May 25, 2021. Replication allows all players on the same team to play as the same agent, the agent to be selected is decided in pre-match voting. Abilities and minus ultimate are refreshes each round.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic reveals the next free game

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the gorgeous action-adventure title Pine, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Fans of adventure games should stay tuned, because The Lion’s Song is a beautiful take on classic point-and-click adventures.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Overwatch 2’s Tank change could be good for the meta

During this week’s Overwatch 2 PvP livestream, Blizzard dropped a major bombshell. The highly anticipated multiplayer hero shooter sequel will be lowering the team size from 6v6 to 5v5 in standard PvP matches. The change will most impact the Tank class as team comps are changing from two damage roles,...
Video GamesEngadget

Valorant's Replication mode puts five identical agents on one team

If you've been itching to learn how to play a new Agent in Valorant, now is your chance. With the game's 2.09 update, Riot Games is introducing Replication. Think of it as Valorant's take on LoL's One for All mode. At the start of a match, you and your teammates will vote on a single agent you all want to play, as will the other team. As you might imagine, that will open a lot of opportunities for hijinks. Want to use Killjoy to build an army of turrets? You can. How about Brimstone to smoke the entire map? You can do that too.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Valorant is teasing a new game mode called Replication

Valorant Episode 2 Act III introduced a new map, Breeze, to the hero-based shooter. But now, the Valorant Twitter account is posting videos that indicate a new game mode called Replication is on the way. These posts reveal no details about the coming mode. However, based on the clips released so far, they do suggest that players will have unlimited use of their abilities.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Valorant's new game mode makes your whole team play as the same agent

Riot Games seem to be experimenting with another less competitive game mode in their guns 'n wizards FPS Valorant. Replication is a new best-of-nine Spike planting mode with a rather chaotic gimmick - players on the same team will all have to play as the same agent. I know what you're thinking: 'Oh god, I'm going to be perpetually blinded by five Breaches'. But thankfully, Riot are adding in a little feature called Flashguard that should at least let you see for a couple of seconds.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

VALORANT patch 2.09 adds Replication game mode and tactical timeouts

VALORANT patch 2.09 adds the Replication game mode, Breeze updates, and tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode in Custom Games. VALORANT has added three different game modes since its official released in June of last year. Spike Rush was the first addition to the game, allowing players who have less time to practice in a first-to-four style mode. After Spike Rush came Deathmatch which allowed players to practice their aim on different maps until one player reached forty kills. Finally, VALORANT released Escalation, a type of gun game that allowed players to test their skills with all forms of weapons and abilities in game.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 2

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.
Video GamesGamespot

Valorant's New Game Mode Replication Revealed, Goes Live Tomorrow

Developer Riot Games has unveiled Valorant's new game mode. Called Replication, it follows the same rules as Unrated but with one major restriction: everyone on a team plays as the same agent. Replication goes live on May 11, which is when patch 2.09 is expected. Players aren't given an agent...
Video GamesPhone Arena

One of the best PC strategy games coming to Android and iOS

The critically-acclaimed PC strategy game Frostpunk is getting a mobile release, developer 11 bit studio announced this week. Unfortunately, the official announcement isn't totally clear about what exactly Frostpunk Mobile really is – a port or a spin-off. Still, we do know that the 11 bit studio has teamed up...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

An new mod series adds the trappings of Mass Effect to RimWorld

The hands-down best modding team for RimWorld is working on a spate of new content from the Mass Effect universe, putting the "story, races, objects, and conflicts of Mass Effect" into the sci-fi colony management and survival strategy game. The goal of the mod series is to drop the things of Mass Effect into RimWorld as though they belong there, not reskin the whole game. The core mod for RimEffect is now on the Steam Workshop, and this first of many adds... a lot.
Video Gamestechgamingreport.com

The Best Game Modes On Roblox

Roblox has given rise to a real creative movement among gamers both young and old. No matter who you are or what your background is, there’s a home for you on Roblox. More of a creative platform than an actual game, Roblox is a kit that lets you make anything your mind can conjure, from RPGs through to 3D platformers and even first-person shooters. It’s a great way to get started as a game developer.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Games Workshop Rumor Engine: Going Beast Mode

There’s a new Rumor Engine out from Games Workshop and it’s looking like Beast Mode has been activated. Alright folks, it’s Tuesday which means it’s that time of the week where Games Workshop drops us a hint at what’s to come. This one looks quite beastly – take a look at and let’s see if we can break this one down.
Video GamesLifehacker

This Free Mod Adds 'World of Warcraft' Zones to 'Valheim'

Valheim players worried about all the time they’re spending outside of World of Warcraft can now kill two birds with one stone. Thanks to a new—free—mod, you can explore the beloved realms of Azeroth from within everyone’s favorite Viking survival game. The free mod, called Valheim of Warcraft, doesn’t change...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

EA is silent on next-gen Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Game Mode

The upcoming next-gen Battlefield game was announced to be revealed in June 2021. Electronic Arts has officially discovered a couple of cool features coming to the game but had never revealed them in their entirety. They’re definitely scheduled for the big game reveal, or the big boom as many would say it. Given that, game modes and other Battlefield related stuff remain unknown. But the main curiosity among the players is whether or not Battlefield would get a respective Battle Royale game mode.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Today’s Returnal Patch Broke the Game, Has Now Been Pulled

If you downloaded the latest Returnal patch, that was released today at 7pm BST, you’re going to need to delete the game. Developer Housemarque sent out a patch – 1.3.3 – this evening to address some bugs with Returnal. Among the fixes listed in patch notes were: an issue where trophies weren’t correctly popping, multiple stability issues, incorrect healing behaviour when resting in Helios, and more. However, the new patch seemingly introduced new errors – when players came to load the game after installing the update, they were greeted with an error message.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Valorant pro play records: longest game, most kills, more

Valorant’s professional scene might be young, but records aplenty have been set. From the most kills to the longest winning streak (no guesses for that one), here’s some of the crazy stats behind the best Valorant players so far. Valorant is approaching a year old now since its full release,...