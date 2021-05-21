newsbreak-logo
Miss Ackley candidates announced

By Becky Schipper
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree young ladies will vie for the title of Miss Ackley 2021. Crowing ceremonies are planned for Friday evening, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the bandshell in Victory Park. 2020 Miss Ackley MaKenna Kuper will crown the new queen. The event will follow the crowning of Little Miss and...

