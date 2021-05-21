Miss Ackley candidates announced

SAND LAKE, N.Y. — Sand Lake Democrats unanimously nominated candidates for town offices for the upcoming November election at a caucus earlier this month. Town Supervisor Candidate Garrett DeGraff - DeGraff is a retired municipal attorney and member of the Town’s Planning Oversight Committee, which prepared the Town’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan. He earlier served as special counsel to the Town in the financing of sewer district expansion projects. He will use his finance and planning experience to help develop and implement strategies for economic growth and phased development of recreation facilities, safer routes for walkers and bicyclists on the most dangerous roads, and safe, public water for heavily populated areas. He will work to limit mining and mitigate its impacts in the community.