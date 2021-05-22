newsbreak-logo
LyDay Named Co-Freshman of the Year

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON, Utah – Tayler LyDay has been named the Women's Outdoor Track and Field Co-Freshman of the Year, the Big Sky Conference announced Friday afternoon. LyDay, competing in her first outdoor season as a Vandal, finished on the podium in two events at the Big Sky Championship last weekend. The native of Portland, Oregon, won the gold in the triple jump. Her mark of 12.7m/41'8.75" was a career-best and the second best mark in Vandal outdoor history. LyDay also finished second in the long jump with a career-best 5.82m/19'1.25" leap.

