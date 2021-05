Wake’s improbable spring season came to an end today on Field 2 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons were felled 2-1 by the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. This leaves Wake’s final record this season at 13-3-2, while the Tar Heels improve to 9-4-4 and move on to a date with the Marshall Thundering Herd in the College Cup this weekend. It’s an extremely bitter pill for the Deacs to swallow after having the season they did, but they’ll have to pick themselves up and refocus for next year with a young group that now has a whole lot more experience.