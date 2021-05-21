Summer destinations - Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction

Travel is definitely looking different, though a lot of people are ready to get back out there. Amanda Norcross, travel expert says we are ready to take a vacation especially with the increasing availability of the vaccine. She says road trip travel is going to be huge this summer; in fact, one in three Americans say they plan to hit the road within the next few months and, also multi-generational travel will also be huge. Many of us haven’t seen grandparents or extended family in well over a year.