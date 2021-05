On May 19, 2021, Elizabeth May Hubbard peacefully returned to the loving arms of our Lord. Fondly known as “Pete” to all, Elizabeth, born in McGraw, New York, was blessed by God’s hand with health, family, and friends for 97 years. She was preceded in her reward by her mother and father, Blanche and Martin Caufield, and her husband of 66 years, Kenneth E. Hubbard. Elizabeth will be laid to rest by Ken’s side in Cortland, New York.