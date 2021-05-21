Fitness Friday – Coconut covered dates

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and RN says if you want to stay fit you have to eat healthy. She has a delicious and nutritious snack for you, or your kids and it will actually help with weight loss. Medjool dates are high in fiber and antioxidants. Robbie says they are rich in vitamins and they actually help with brain function and the research shows they could decrease the chance of cancer. Coconut is a saturated fat and high in calories so you can’t eat too much of it, but it also helps with weight loss. She says it’s wonderful in terms of fiber; it is rich in medium chain triglycerides; good for the heart.