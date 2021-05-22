newsbreak-logo
CA Supreme Court Weighing 4th Amendment Question in Accused Serial Killer’s Trial

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtfDj_0a7i8u6G00
John GetreuMugshot. Santa Clara Sheriff

John Getreu’s attorneys suggest a privacy issue with their client’s DNA as obtained from “discarded materials.”

The trial of accused serial killer John Getreu is on pause while the Supreme Court of the State of California weighs in on whether police can use particular bits of DNA because of how they were seized and brought into evidence.

DNA today is ubiquitous in the popular mind when it comes to a social understanding of criminal law. It can often bias us too or throw an impossible monkey wrench into the turning machinery of justice through a phenomenon called “the CSI effect” in real cases – proving that people who are ignorant about the science still expect to see DNA everywhere, regardless of what the real, actual science that’s in play has to say.

That’s why accused serial killer John Getreu’s case is more important than that of your typical killer. The 75-year-old is accused of killing two college students on Stanford University land in the early 1970s. The central question before California’s Supreme Court is whether DNA collected from a coffee cup Getreu threw away is admissible at trial despite the state having never sought a warrant for it – making the issue a fundamentally Fourth Amendment (“search and seizure” clause) one.

Currently, police can get whatever they want to help their case from a suspect’s trash. Not requiring a warrant first is known as “the abandonment doctrine” in legal circles.

Getreu’s case may set precedent to change that. Law enforcement labs only take a bit of “junk DNA” for identifying suspects.

It isn’t so much the “taking” of it: it’s the storing of DNA by law enforcement that is problematic, as most of the time it’s stored in perpetuity and no warrant or statement of probable cause is required to re-search the DNA samples for anything new. ‘

There’s a lot of things that could change if the California Supreme Court sides with John Getreu. Stay here for more details as they develop.

Journalist and dogged student of all things forensic, Wess Haubrich, examines the nitty, gritty details you didn’t know about infamous (and not so infamous but equally weird) crimes and their unseen motivations. Thanks for reading!

You can also support the Real Monsters’ podcast Wess does to get even deeper into these cases. Find it wherever you get your podcasts or here:

http://www.realmonsters.live

Follow the Show on Facebook here Twitter here. We’re also on Instagram and Snapchat.

Former editor, now dogged-maverick journalist and researcher covering the crime beat. I examine the weird, absurd, and downright infamous in American crime both here and at Real Monsters podcast.

 https://realmonsters.live
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court rejects inmate's plea for execution by firing squad

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Missouri prisoner’s plea to be executed by firing squad instead of lethal injection because of a medical condition he said would cause him to experience seizures. The court split down ideological lines 6-3, with the three Democratic appointees saying they would have heard...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Remands Climate Cases After Baltimore Decision

Three more circuit courts must weigh broader oil and gas industry arguments in favor of federal jurisdiction for climate litigation after the U.S. Supreme Court remanded a trio of appeals to conform with a recent ruling. The justices on Monday sent back cases involving Rhode Island and local governments in...
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Supreme Court denies Missouri killer's appeal seeking firing squad instead of lethal injection

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal from a Missouri death row inmate who is seeking execution by firing squad. Over the dissent of the three liberal justices, the court left in place a lower court ruling against inmate Ernest Johnson that could allow him to be executed by lethal injection. He is on death row for killing three convenience store workers in Columbia, Missouri, in 1994.
Congress & Courtseji.org

Supreme Court Limits Relief for People Who Were Wrongly Convicted

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that its landmark decision in Ramos v. Louisiana from last year—holding that the Sixth Amendment requires a unanimous jury verdict to convict a defendant—does not apply to defendants who were wrongly convicted before that decision. In Ramos, the Court ruled that Louisiana’s system of...
Congress & Courtslawweekcolorado.com

Colorado Supreme Court: Courts Can’t Avoid Speedy Trial Deadlines through Retroactive Mistrials

At least one defendant will have charges dismissed due to COVID-19 delays following a state Supreme Court decision. The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday held that courts may not declare retroactive mistrials in order to get around the deadlines set by the state’s speedy trial laws. The decision resulted in the dismissal of charges against a defendant, Alexander Nunez, who challenged an Arapahoe County judge’s decision to retroactively declare a mistrial after the pandemic made it impossible to hold a jury trial last spring.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Against Warrantless Gun Seizures

On Monday, in a rare unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled against the Biden Administration in a case regarding the legality of warrantless searches and seizures of firearms, The Epoch Times reports. The case, Caniglia v. Strom, began oral arguments roughly two months ago. The case...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Seize Guns Without Warrants

In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to give police “an open-ended license” to enter homes and seize firearms without a warrant. Allowing such searches, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court in Caniglia v. Strom, would infringe on the “very core” of the Fourth Amendment, which guarantees “the right of a man to retreat into his own home and there be free from unreasonable governmental intrusion.”
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Kansas Supreme Court to hear Carr brothers’ appeals next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawyers for Jonathan and Reginald Carr will be back in court next week as they work to get their death penalties overturned. In 2014, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned death penalty sentences for the brothers, who were convicted of multiple murders the pair committed in Wichita in December 2000.