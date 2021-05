In February, President Joe Biden nominated Kiran Ahuja to be the director of the Office of Personnel Management. She has experience in the agency, having served as OPM chief of staff during the Obama administration. She also spent six years as the Obama-Biden administration executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, where she was the lead for efforts to increase access to federal services, resources and programs for underserved Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).