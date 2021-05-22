newsbreak-logo
Letter to the Editor: Re: Military

Appeal-Democrat
 1 day ago

I am so proud of the fighting men and women who serve in our military; for their values, courage, patriotism, and most of all, their love of country. For the past hundred plus years, they have given their very lives for this country, and for people from foreign lands. They have fought against freedom and oppression. Now their freedoms are being taken away. They are being attacked by the county that they have taken an oath to protect. For years, they have fought for freedom. If they do not surrender to a certain way of thinking, they will be labeled as unpatriotic and put down verbally and ridiculed. This is unacceptable. We, as American citizens, cannot allow this. We have got to take a stand. I call that tyranny. What is our government thinking? These men and women are there to defend and protect, but for what? Their rights are being taken away — there will not be any freedoms left to protect.

