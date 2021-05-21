newsbreak-logo
Arizona Audit Descends Into Chaos As Republican Official Threatens To Arrest Her Own Party Members

By Farron Cousins
trofire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ballot audit taking place in Arizona is getting even crazier by the day, and now the Chair of the state Republican Party is threatening to arrest other Republican officials who don’t give in to the demands of the auditors. This has been going on for weeks and nothing has been found to indicate that there was any funny business with the election, and this entire charade needs to be put to bed. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

trofire.com
