The Owatonna Girls Lacrosse team has been successful so far this season. The Huskies have a strong record of 7-1; the girls hope to keep this strong record rolling into sections. Due to COVID-19, they were not able to play last year, but the season off the field has not affected their play thus far. They started the season against Mankato, coming out with a 15-5 win. The lacrosse team has high potential and are ready to challenge New Prague and Farmington at the end of the month. The Huskies are gearing up to face those two teams.