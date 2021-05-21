newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

'Silver Linings' team loses appeal over pay following Weinstein bankruptcy

By Maria Chutchian
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeIeA_0a7i33at00
Actor Bradley Cooper, nominated as best male lead for the film "Silver Linings Playbook," arrives at the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

The company that bought The Weinstein Company’s assets out of bankruptcy does not have to pay a producer of the 2012 film “Silver Linings Playbook” amounts he claims he is owed for his work on the movie, an appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a 25-page decision, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld lower court rulings that rejected producer Bruce Cohen’s claim that Spyglass Media Group LLC, which purchased the Weinstein assets out of bankruptcy in July 2018, owes him $400,000 under his work-for-hire contract. Spyglass acquired the Weinstein assets, including production contracts, for $289 million when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 following widespread allegations of sexual misconduct against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

A lawyer for Cohen, Angela Butcher of Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Craig Martin of DLA Piper, representing Spyglass, did not immediately respond either.

The Cohen contract is one of several The Weinstein Company had with film and television talent before its bankruptcy. Spyglass's predecessor sued Cohen in October 2018 seeking a declaration that it acquired the company's assets free of any requirement to honor prior compensation obligations. “Silver Linings” stars Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro have since become involved in the litigation, but Cohen’s contract was effectively used as the bellwether case for such agreements in the Delaware bankruptcy court that handled the Weinstein case.

Cohen was looking to overturn the Delaware court's ruling - which was later upheld by a federal district court – that determined Spyglass did not have to assume contingent payment obligations under his contract when it acquired The Weinstein Company's assets in 2018. Cohen contends that he is owed $400,000 in contingent compensation.

Cohen argued that his contract was executory, meaning there were ongoing obligations to be performed under it, which would put Spyglass on the hook for payments that were owed at the time of the bankruptcy. But Spyglass said the contract was not executory because the obligations were completed when the work on the film was performed.

Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro, who penned Friday’s decision, agreed with Spyglass, finding that there were no material obligations left to be performed under the contract and as a result the contingent compensation did not need to be paid in full.

If the court were to accept Cohen’s interpretation, he added, it would create a “highly unusual result” in which the contract would be executory forever, no matter how much work he already performed.

“This pill is bitter to swallow, but bankruptcy inevitably creates harsh results for some players,” Ambro wrote.

Circuit Judges Cheryl Ann Krause and Peter Phipps also sat on the panel.

In a

, the panel held that Spyglass did not assume certain investment agreements when it purchased the Weinstein assets, meaning a group of investors that funded some of the company’s films were not entitled to future payments.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020. He appealed the conviction in April.

The case is Cooper v. Spyglass Media Group LLC, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1750.

For Cohen: Michael Gottfried, Roye Zur and Angela Butcher of Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside; and Christopher Simon and Kevin Mann of Cross & Simon

For Spyglass: Craig Martin, Matthew Sarna and Rachel Ehrlich Albanese of DLA Piper and Thomas Califano of Sidley Austin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Bradley Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcy#Film Producer#Spyglass Media Group Llc#Dla Piper#Ambro#Cross Simon#Sidley Austin#Silver Linings Playbook#Court#Production Contracts#Contingent Compensation#Gartside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
PoliticsABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: Harvey Weinstein sues for return of legal fee; judge's arm touch leads to reprimand

A May 4 lawsuit filed by former film producer Harvey Weinstein claims that lawyer Jose Baez refused to refund a $1 million fee despite withdrawing from his sexual assault case after six months. Baez is the lawyer who represented Casey Anthony, the Florida mom acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter. Weinstein’s suit said Baez had insisted on a nonrefundable retainer, even though it is prohibited by attorney ethics rules in New York. When Weinstein sought an accounting, the spreadsheet that he received had vague and duplicative entries, the suit alleged. Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault in February 2020. A lawyer for Baez said the suit was “yet another predatory act by a vile fiend, utterly lacking in credibility,” according to Reuters Legal. (Law360, Reuters Legal)
New York City, NYwcn247.com

Weinstein sues lawyer Jose Baez, seeks return of $1M in fees

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein wants his money back. The convicted rapist is suing his one-time lawyer, Jose Baez, for breach of contract and seeking the return of $1 million in legal fees he says he paid the high-profile attorney for a short stint on his legal team. Weinstein alleges Baez was regularly preoccupied with other matters, pawned off important work on other lawyers, was often unavailable to speak with him about his New York City rape case and later provided fraudulent billing records. A message seeking comment was left with Baez.
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Hill

Weinstein sues his ex-attorney to recover $1M in legal fees

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is suing his former criminal defense attorney to recover $1 million in legal fees, according to a report from Reuters published Tuesday. Jose Baez represented the now-disgraced producer for six months before dropping him as a client, according to the wire service. In the lawsuit...
PoliticsNew Haven Register

Harvey Weinstein Seeks to Recoup $1 Million From Ex-Lawyer Jose Baez

The imprisoned producer — who is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles — filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Jose Baez, one of several lawyers who briefly represented him in his New York rape case. More from Variety. He is seeking the return of $1 million in legal fees, arguing that...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Reuters

Harvey Weinstein sues former attorney to recover $1 million

(Reuters) - Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is suing to recover $1 million in legal fees he paid a criminal defense attorney who dropped him as a client after six months. Weinstein, who was convicted in February 2020 of sexual assault and rape, alleged in a state court complaint in...
Erie County, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Harvey Weinstein to remain im­prisoned in WNY for 30 more days

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will remain a Western New York prisoner, for now. He was back before an Erie County Court Judge Friday morning for an extradition hearing again. Weinstein sat a table in the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden in a maroon button-down shirt. That is where he...
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Some celebrities have received a new lesson on why you don't work with people like Harvey Weinstein

The ripple effect from Harvey Weinstein’s downfall has been visible in all sorts of industries beyond Hollywood, if only in terms of people in power being called out for their abuses of that power, but now some of the biggest people in the movie business are getting a delayed sting from having ever worked with Weinstein in the first place. This all starts back in 2018, when Weinstein’s once-unstoppable studio The Weinstein Company immediately became completely toxic. Desperate to be acquired by someone who wasn’t facing a number of horrifying allegations, The Weinstein Company sought a buyer who could take over the business and keep things running, but when those plans fell through, it had no choice but to file for bankruptcy. A few months after that, a private equity firm with no movie experience (a final insult to Weinstein’s legacy) called Lantern Capital Partners stepped in and bought up The Weinstein Company’s assets, kicking off a buying spree that led to Lantern relaunching defunct production company Spyglass and becoming a little media empire.
Sex CrimesPosted by
newschain

Weinstein sues former lawyer for breach of contract

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is suing a former lawyer for breach of contract and is seeking a one million dollar refund on legal fees. Weinstein alleges Jose Baez was regularly preoccupied with other matters, passed important work to other lawyers, was often unavailable to speak with him about his New York rape case and later provided fraudulent billing records.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani hires attorneys who defended Harvey Weinstein

Ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in the case related to the FBI raid of his apartment last month has hired two lawyers who worked on disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s defense team. According to Wednesday court filings, attorneys Arthur Aidala and Barry Kamins notified the U.S. District Court for the Southern...
Erie County, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Harvey Weinstein to stay put at Wende Correctional Facility for now

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein will be staying put at the Wende Correctional Facility for now. During a virtual appearance on Friday in Erie County Court, Weinstein's lawyer indicated that he will file paperwork to further delay the request for a transfer to California. Los Angeles prosecutors want him back in their state to face more sexual assault charges.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kevin Spacey Accuser Must Reveal His Name For Lawsuit To Proceed, Judge Says

A man accusing Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 cannot proceed anonymously in court, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan refused to let the man proceed only as “C.D.” in a lawsuit filed in September in New York state court and later moved to federal court.
Violent CrimesMSNBC

HBO's Robert Durst documentary still sets the tone for Durst's murder trial

In an unusual and unprecedented twist, Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir charged with the murder of his close friend, returned to the courtroom after a 14-month delay. The murder trial began in March 2020, but due to the pandemic it was — like so many other life events of the past year — suspended. So this week Durst, along with the original jurors, heard the prosecution complete its opening statement ... again.
Economystpetecatalyst.com

Bill Edwards’ mortgage company files for bankruptcy, plans appeal of whistle-blower lawsuit

Bill Edwards, a St. Petersburg businessman and majority shareholder of Mortgage Investors Corp., loaned the company millions of dollars even after it stopped making new loans. Edwards loaned the money so the company could maintain its corporate records and support the costs of defending itself in a lawsuit that could go to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to documents filed by Mortgage Investors in a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.