With the regular season nearly three quarters of the way done, the Jennings County High School boy’s golf team is still working on hitting their full stride. This past Saturday, the boys competed in the Batesville Invite, where they were one of 12 other teams gunning for first place. However, the boys fell short but scored a Top 10 finish in the event with a cumulative score of 403. New Palastine, Madison, and Mt. Vernon were the top three finishing schools at the invitational. Brett Silvey and Jack George led the way for the Panthers, both shooting a 94. Jake Grider shot a 107, Chad Gasper shot 108, and Tanner Stearns rounded out the Panthers with a 119.