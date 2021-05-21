Union, Pacific Qualify 34 for track sectional
Capitalizing on a home venue advantage, the Union track Lady 'Cats secured the Class 4 District 5 girls track title Saturday at Stierberger Stadium. "We are taking more people to sectionals than we have any other year that I have been coaching here at Union, so I consider that a big success," Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. "It was also the first time in seven years that the girls took home the district title. All the athletes really stepped up, and I am proud of their accomplishments."