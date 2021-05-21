Union, Pacific Qualify 34 for track sectional

newsbreak-logo
Capitalizing on a home venue advantage, the Union track Lady ’Cats secured the Class 4 District 5 girls track title Saturday at Stierberger Stadium. “We are taking more people to sectionals than we have any other year that I have been coaching here at Union, so I consider that a big success,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “It was also the first time in seven years that the girls took home the district title. All the athletes really stepped up, and I am proud of their accomplishments.”

Franklin County, MOWashington Missourian

Parkway West stops Borgia in regular season finale

St. Francis Borgia Regional’s baseball Knights concluded the 2021 regular season Tuesday with an 8-3 setback against Parkway West. Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said the game was a good test for next week’s Class 5 District 5 Tournament. “Parkway West is definitely deserving of their high rankings in the...
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Northwest rallies to edge baseball Wildcats in eight

Scoring was at a premium Wednesday afternoon in the Union baseball home finale. Union (14-11) scored first, getting the game’s opening run in the bottom of the fifth. However, Northwest (18-8) tied it in the sixth and won it with a run in the top of the eighth inning, 2-1.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Joplin Globe

Missouri's Vaccine Navigator now available in 7 languages

Missouri health officials have launched their online Vaccine Navigator service, already available in English and Spanish, in five more languages: Chinese, French, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. The navigator service allows residents to find and register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. It also reminds registrants when it is time to schedule their...
Pacific, MOWashington Missourian

Wentzville Liberty blanks Lady Indians

Pacific Girls Soccer Head Coach Dana Kelm called the Wentzville Liberty Lady Eagles the best team her squad has played all year. Liberty (14-4) won Monday at Pacific (9-9-1), 8-0. “While it was a big loss, it was still a great for soccer,” Kelm said. “When we play teams that...
Washington StateWashington Missourian

Girls Soccer — Washington at Union

Union won at home Friday, May 7, on senior night against Washington, 3-1. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Union cancels May baseball and softball tournaments

The Union Parks and Recreation Department has canceled the youth baseball and softball tournaments it had planned for May, and officials said it’s not looking good for tournaments scheduled for June. Only two teams had signed up for each of the May 15-16 baseball and the May 22-23 softball tournaments,...
Pacific, MOWashington Missourian

Lady Indians win shootout with Borgia

The Lady Indians and Lady Knights played their second tightly contested match within the span of a week. Pacific (9-7-1) was again the winner, though this time it took two overtimes and a penalty kick shootout for the Lady Indians to pick up the 2-1 victory over St. Francis Borgia Regional (5-12) at home Wednesday.
Pacific, MOWashington Missourian

Indians bash St. James, tie for second in FRC

The Pacific baseball Indians did everything they could to keep pace in the Four Rivers Conference. Pacific (8-7, 5-2) ended league play on a five-game winning streak by virtue of Wednesday’s 12-2 road win at St. James (5-12, 1-6). The Indians finish in a three-way tie with Union and Owensville...
Cuba, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

SMS track teams close out season in Cuba, Union

The Steelville Middle School track season came to a close last week. The Cardinals participated in their final two meets, in Cuba on May 3 and at Union on May 6. The SMS girls won the small-schools division at Cuba with 88 points, while the boys finished second with 80. The Vienna girls took second with 82 points and Viburnum was third with 47, while the Cuba boys were first with 82 and Licking third with 65.
Warrenton, MOWashington Missourian

Baseball Wildcats overtaker Warrenton in sixth inning

A late-inning rally turned the tide for the baseball Wildcats Wednesday. Union (14-10) won at home, 10-8, besting Warrenton (7-13) behind a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Wildcats also started on a hot streak at the plate, scoring four runs in the first inning and...
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Baseball — Union at Borgia

Borgia won at home Thursday, May 6, against Union, 4-1. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Wildcats triumph in Four Rivers boys track

With six event victories all coming in running events, the Union Wildcats secured the Four Rivers Conference championship Monday at Pacific. Union scored 166 points to top the team standings. Owensville placed second with 134 points, followed by Hermann (101), Sullivan (89.5), St. Clair (87.5), St. James (52), Pacific (47) and New Haven (17).
Warrenton, MOWashington Missourian

Wildcats place second, Lady ’Cats third at Warrenton

Powered by four individual winners, Union track placed second in the boys standings and third in the girls at the Warrenton Invitational Friday. Union’s boys scored 90 points, second only to Timberland’s 122.5. The Lady ’Cats tallied 81 points. Timberland made it a boys-girls sweep by scoring 98 points, followed...
Pacific, MOWashington Missourian

Track — Four Rivers Conference Championhsips

Pacific hosted the Four Rivers Conference track championships Monday, May 3. Union swept the competition, winning both the boys and girls titles. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Franklin County, MOWashington Missourian

Lady Archers blank East Central soccer

With two goals in the first half, the Lady Archers carried the day Saturday against East Central College women’s soccer. St. Louis Community College (9-1) extended its winning streak to nine games in a row with a 2-0 home win over the Lady Falcons. Katlyn Akers and Maria Jose Gomez...
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Union takes second in Blue Cat Cup

The Eureka Lady Wildcats did something Friday night that had not been done in four years. Eureka (10-1) came into Stierberger Stadium and shut out the Union soccer Lady ’Cats (15-2) in the championship match of the annual Blue Cat Cup, 2-0. During Union’s run to back-to-back state tournaments and...
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Union track girls win Four Rivers crown

With a nearly 40-point differential over the rest of the Four Rivers Conference, the Union track Lady ’Cats sealed a conference championship Monday at Pacific. Union scored 171 points to place first in the annual conference championship meet. Hermann was the runner-up with 134 points. Remaining team scores included Owensville...
Franklin County, MOWashington Missourian

Lady Falcons end regular season with sweep

East Central College softball appears in prime form to wrap up the regular season. The Lady Falcons (22-13) won twice at home Monday, sweeping St. Louis Community College (20-16), 5-2 and 3-1, in the regular season finale. East Central hosts the Region 16 Tournament Friday and Saturday. Haley Schulte (Parkway...
Pacific, MOWashington Missourian

Pacific ties Ladue, plays for consolation

Tying Ladue Thursday in the Blue Cat Cup Red Pool, 1-1, the Pacific soccer Lady Indians moved to the event’s consolation game. Shelby Kelemen scored Pacific’s goal in the tie, but Ladue got the higher spot in for Friday’s playoff rounds due to tiebreakers. “We played pretty well, I thought,”...
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Dutchmen edge Union in FRC showdown

Few leads have been safe from the Union baseball Wildcats in Four Rivers Conference play this season. However, Thursday’s five runs in the first inning for the visiting Owensville Dutchmen (11-4, 4-1) proved just enough to hold off Union (11-9, 5-2), 5-4. Union clawed back with one run in the...