The South Ripley Lady Raiders Softball team won 1-0 over The Switzerland County Lady Pacers at home Wednesday Night. Mady Tompkins pitched a complete game shutout with 7 IP, 15K, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 earned runs. She also scored the winning and only run of the game with a HR in the bottom of the 1st inning. The defense was also lights out and had 0 errors for the game. Mady’s HR broke the single-season school home run record and she now stands at 5 for the season.