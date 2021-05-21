Madison gets 2 wins, Southwestern 1 at track & field sectional

CARY, N.C. — There's just one match left. At 8 p.m. Monday, Indiana and Marshall will square off in Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Win or lose, both are headed home on Tuesday, but only one will be bringing the national championship trophy with them. For the Hoosiers, it would be No. 9. For the Thundering Herd, it would be a first.