Madison gets 2 wins, Southwestern 1 at track & field sectional
Madison won two events and Southwestern claimed one at an IHSAA Boys Track & Field Sectional at Jeffersonville won for the first time by Austin on Thursday. Madison sophomore Chip Cox claimed a sectional championship in the pole vault with a vault of 12-feet even while junior Jackson Falconberry edged Charlestown’s Andrew Cruz to win the 400-meter dash in 51.59, the seventh-fastest speed in school history. Southwestern senior Owen Bates won the high jump at 6 feet, 3 inches.www.madisoncourier.com