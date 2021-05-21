SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Liter his 8th homer to lead Trimble over Owen
Rachael Liter belted her eighth home run of the season and Trimble County pulled away for a 6-4 win over Owen County in softball action Thursday in Owenton. Liter was 3-for-4 overall and had a double and scored twice to lead the Raider offense. Emma Ginn had two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Shelby Wilcoxson had two doubles and an RBI, Lauren Haney had a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Emma Horn had a single and an RBI.