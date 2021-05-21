SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Liter his 8th homer to lead Trimble over Owen

Kaitlyn Tenzos had three hits and three RBIs to lead host Centerburg to a 7-2 win over Fairbanks in the first round of the Division III district tournament on Monday, May 10. Tenzos drove in Amelia Smith, who led off with a single, on a groundout to give the 10th-seeded Trojans a 1-0 lead. She added an RBI double in the third inning to push the lead to 3-0, then capped the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth.